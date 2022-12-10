In 2019, Canadian law firm Calex Legal applied for approval to file a class action lawsuit against Epic Games on behalf of parents who claimed their children were addicted to Fortnite and the game was like cocaine. Now, a Quebec judge has now cleared the class action, meaning the lawsuit can proceed.

Games are often described as “addictive,” but in the case of this lawsuit, the term is being used literally. Calex Legalthe law firm representing parents, said in their dossier that Fortnite addiction “is similar to cocaine addiction”, and also cited a 2018 article in which a British behavioral specialist said that Fortnite “is like the ‘heroin”.

The lawsuit alleges that Epic Games used “experts” during the development of Fortnite for guarantee maximum addiction to the players and fails to inform people of the “risks and dangers associated with using Fortnite” when creating their player profiles. The lawsuit also alleges that Epic keeps kids hooked on the game through the promise of prizes, “including the Fortnite World Cup, which offers more than $30 million in cash.”

Fortnite

One player named in the lawsuit, who was 13 when the lawsuit was filed, allegedly went from playing “a few hours a week to several hours a day” over the course of just two years. It is claimed that this boy often plays until 1 in the morning. Then the example of another is given, who is only 10 years old, who argue with parents to play Fortnite and becomes “very aggressive and vulgar” while playing. The 10-year-old also spent nearly $600 on Fortnite V-bucks, though it’s unclear whether or not this was done without the parents’ knowledge.

Of course, the lawsuit also cites the recent decision by the World Health Organization to consider the “video game disorder” as a real disease, as well as various articles published in the media such as “More evidence that Fortnite is bad for your child’s health”.

“The effects of video game addiction, including Fortnite, on children’s brains are particularly damaging as, when they are continually plugged into their machines, they develop severe deficiencies in their ability to integrate the full spectrum [delle emozioni umane]”, reads the lawsuit. “Specialists report gaps in vocabulary and social integration. Indeed, it is recognized that the continuous use of electronic devices causes significant changes to the prefrontal cortex of the human brain, changes that particularly affect young, developing brains”.

“The addictive aspect of Fortnite is recognized around the world and was even compared to heroin in an article titled ‘Addiction to Fortnite is pushing kids into video game rehabilitation’ and in an article titled ‘Beyond the Numbers: Fortnite Can Be as Addictive as Heroin’.”

The approval of the class action It’s just the beginning of the trial, but it’s a big step forward, as the judge said the parents involved “have a defensible case to present.”

“The court considers that the facts alleged in relation to the applicants’ children allow it to be affirmed, if put in relation with the statements of some experts regarding the creation of an addiction to video games, and more particularly to Fortnite, that the applicants have a valid claim for product liability award against the defendants,” the ruling reads. “The claim does not appear to be frivolous or manifestly ill-founded.”

Epic, of course, sees the matter very differently. “We have industry-leading parental controls that allow parents to supervise their children’s digital experience,” Epic spokeswoman Natalie Munoz said in a statement sent to PC Gamer. “Parents can receive playtime reports that track how much time their kids play each week and ask for parental permission before making purchases, so they can make the right decisions for their family. We also have recently added a default daily spending limit for players under the age of 13.”

“We want to fight in court. This recent decision only allows the case to proceed. We believe the evidence will show this case to be without merit.”

Calex Legal is now looking for more people to join its class action lawsuit against Fortnite.