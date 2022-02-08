Fortnite saw the release of the new update in the last few hours, which includes some news and some corrections here and there between bugs and performance. Today it has indeed begun “Timeless heroes”which will offer players new objectives to complete to earn end-of-season rewards, such as XP, cosmetics and even commemorative loading screens, but also celebrates the arrival of a new Pistol inside Fortnite.

There Season X has been extended by one week, and Gotham City and the Batman Crusader Pack will also be available for the same additional time. The Season X “Extraordinary Time” mission has begun, and will be available from today until Sunday the 13th at 20:00.

Also there Zone Wars has been taken into consideration with this patch 10.40.1: the Zone Wars Desert, Vortice, Colosseum and Along the rivers have been grouped into two MAT playlistand you can queue up to try them both individually and in groups, in a crazy free-for-all experience.

The bugs that have been fixed with the patch are quite specific – for example some players were unable to queue for Combine, problem fixed and restored on iOS and Android. Another change for the mobile world, the improvement of the functionality of the search bar to facilitate the search for friends.

Moving to the Nintendo Switch, a bug was fixed that increased the number of landings in low-level environments, as well as the performance of an aesthetic material causing a slowdown problem.

The novelty that will interest all fans of Fortnite is the introduction of a new weapon, more precisely the Flintlock pistol (also called Automatic Pistol), which already in these first hours of the update is driving players out of their minds, and that we recommend you try it yourself!