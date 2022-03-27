I have been revealed contents of the Crew Pack of April 2022 on Fortniteamong which there will be several novelties dedicated to Sayara. In March we saw the advent of Tracy Combinaguai, who is about to give way to another protagonist.

Epic Games offered users of Fortnite a first official look to the skin and items coming with the new Crew Pack. This popular subscription service allows fans to get their hands on every month exclusive skinsarticles of various kinds, v-bucks and access to the Battle Pass of the last season, all for the price of € 11.99 per month.

As we get closer to the start of a new month, fans can’t wait to discover the contents of the new Crew Pack. In April the following will be included in the service:

Sayara costume ;

; Decorative back Fangs of Sayara which has two blades;

which has two blades; Double Machettas Pickaxe which has a double handle;

which has a double handle; Vista Sayara coverageto customize your equipment.

According to Epic Games, players will be able to access the April Crew Pack starting at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) on March 31, 2022, corresponding to 01:00 in the morning of the following day (in this case 1 April) in Italy. Players can take a close look at all the news of the package on Epic Games official sitewhich has recently been updated with the new content.

Recall that, according to some rumors leaked also thanks to the leaker HYPEXJetpacks may be coming up again Fortnite, enriched with new features in honor of bounty hunter Boba Fett. It is not yet known when the beloved shooter will update with Jetpacks, but it could be very soon, as traces of the backpacks have been found on one of the game’s sandbox maps.

In addition, we have returned to talk about the possibility of introducing a mode without permanent constructions in the game, after users have shown that they like it and have very positively welcomed its introduction, albeit for a limited time. until 29 March.