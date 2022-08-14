The announcement tweet of the crossover between Fortnite And Dragon Ball has achieved great success, so great that it is the most appreciated ever by the community, with more than 300,000 likes (318,247 at the time of writing this news).

Despite the essentiality of the tweet, the players have particularly appreciated it, probably because of the Japanese series involved. The consensus went beyond that of the announcement of the crossover with Naruto, who held the previous record.

Whereas we are basically talking about skin which will be added to the game, seasoned with some object and maybe some event, this is a truly exceptional result, which confirms the love of the mass audience for Goku and his companions, as well as that for the Epic Games game.

For the rest we remind you that the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will arrive on August 16, 2022. The details have not yet been revealed, but we are already talking about some key skins, such as those of Goku and Vegeta.