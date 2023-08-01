terminators appeared in Fortnite: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mighty big-screen cyborg, available for purchase in the Epic Games Battle Royale Store, was presented with a trailer full of quotes.
Wielding his iconic shotgun, the T-800 of Schwarzenegger makes his way onto the game map and is greeted by a miniature of the truck driven by the T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, while another opponent wields the liquid metal hook arms. Finally, there is also a “revealing” version of the skin.
Crossover heaven
The list of crossovers of Fortnite is now boundless and confirms the effectiveness of a promotional strategy that Epic Games has been implementing for several years in order to constantly relaunch the interest of the players.
A few days after the debut of the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration, the faces that become part of the battle royale roster continue to multiply, which is still holding its own six years after the original debut.
