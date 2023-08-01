terminators appeared in Fortnite: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mighty big-screen cyborg, available for purchase in the Epic Games Battle Royale Store, was presented with a trailer full of quotes.

Wielding his iconic shotgun, the T-800 of Schwarzenegger makes his way onto the game map and is greeted by a miniature of the truck driven by the T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, while another opponent wields the liquid metal hook arms. Finally, there is also a “revealing” version of the skin.