The collaboration will be seen both in game and with design products in real life.

Epic Games has made a good move with Fortnite. His flagship game has caused such an impact in the world of videogames that practically anyone, inside and outside the sector, you know it. This success has allowed the developer to have a free hand to carry out collaborations of all kinds: Ariana Grande concerts, skins that take the base of classics like Street Fighter, the possibility of driving Ferraris … And, now, Epic Games announces a new idea from the hand of Balenciaga, one of the most important haute couture brands in Spain.

The runway is not about showing off, it’s about being youEpic gamesThis collaboration, reported by Epic Games through its website, have various novelties within the game. As expected in this class of announcements, Fortnite will now have exclusive designs that are born from the style of Balenciaga, something that will be perceived through new backpacks, picks and accessories to personalize our avatar. Since, in this sense, “the runway is not about showing off, it’s about being you.” In addition, this action also includes classic game elements such as new graffiti or gestures to do on the battlefield.

However, not everything is in the virtual field, since Balenciaga also takes advantage of the collaboration with Epic Games. Therefore, the fashion brand takes advantage of the pull of the game to bring out a collection of clothes with various items with prices that reach the $ 1,290. That is if we talk about a denim jacket with the Fortnite logo, because if we go to a classic sweatshirt stamped with the name of the game, the price is lowered to the modest price of 725 dollars.

Of course, it remains to be seen how many players are made with a garment from the Balenciaga collection, which you have available on their website. But, despite everything, this is not the first collaboration that Fortnite has done with a clothing brand, since it has also sponsored the clothing firm of Michael Jordan with in-game events a little more interactive. Of course, a peculiar action that adds to the novelties of Season 8, now available in Fortnite.

