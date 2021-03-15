A trio of top Fortnite players was kicked from the game’s $ 3m Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) tournament after one of the team tagged the game’s boss Donald Mustard in an aggressive tweet.

“Like literally fucking k! Ll your $ elf @DonaldMustard,” Fortnite player Wrigley wrote on Twitter. Both the post and Wrigley’s entire account are no longer accessible.

Wrigley and his teammates Dictate and Userz had just finished their sixth game in the tournament and were bottom of the table. Still, even finishing last would have guaranteed them some prize money after spending countless hours over the past season ensuring they would qualify.

The players still had another six matches to go in the cup’s NA East prize pool, which will alone award $ 690,000.

Wrigley’s teammate Dictate revealed the team had been disqualified from the FNCS in a Twitter post which showed an email sent by Epic Games:

“We are writing to inform you of your team’s disqualification and removal from the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS competition, effective immediately,” the email read. “Based on an internal investigation, a member of your team has violated Section 8.1.2 of the Official Rules, which reads as follows:

“Players must be respectful of other players, Event Administrators, spectators, and sponsors.”

Both of Wrigley’s teammates have attempted to appeal the ruling, with Dictate asking for their last-place prize money and Userz suggesting they should have been able to rope in a substitute player.

I wish we would be able to have an Opportunity for an emergency sub what wrigley did was completely out of our control and we put endless amount of time into the game for a chance at life changing money if you guys could tag @FNCompetitive to get their attention i? d love you https://t.co/lgU5897Zz2 – Userz (@UserzFN) March 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“Just played this whole season for $ 0 oh my fucking god,” Dictate wrote. “Can I at least have my $ 600 bro child support ain’t cheap @DonaldMustard”