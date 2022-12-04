There season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 4 has finally begun, and this new cycle of the famous Epic Games battle royale will bring with it a new map, new characters, new cosmetic items And new challenges.

Despite this, in the last few hours players who have tried to access the title have been greeted by a message warning them that the server is not responding.

As with the end of every Fortnite event, the conclusion of a chapter has been followed from several hours of server downtime. This has obviously prevented players from all over the world from entering the game and the same thing is happening during these first hours of Chapter 4 of Fortnite. In this sense, Epic has not yet communicated when the season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 will officially begin.

Fortnite servers they should be active around 15:00 Italian timei.e. in conjunction with publication. As mentioned, Epic hasn’t yet officially announced when the game will be accessible again, and the above time is based on the timelines of past previous Fortnite events.

Last night Fortnite Chapter 3 concluded which saw the fabric of the world of Fortnite being torn apart, bringing with it many new characters who will now be usable in the new chapter of the game. Among these new characters we find the Doom Slayer And Geralt.

Epic also revealed some of the new weapons coming to the game, including theEx-Caliber Rifle. The shotgun will also be added to the game as part of this update Thunderthe automatic rifle Maventhe assault rifle Red-Eye and the machine gun Twin Mag.

In addition, this new phase of Fortnite will see the presence of Kinetic oreuseful for crafting items and equipment, and some Reality Optimizerswhich allow for upgrades through an improvement system.

Also, in these early stages of Chapter 4 of Fortnite will make its debut Genoor the leader of theimaginary order, Geno will bring important narrative elements to the Fortnite mythology, although we can’t say for sure what those are at this time. To find out more, we can do nothing but wait for the Fortnite servers to be activated, which it will happen in these hours.