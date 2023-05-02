Fortnite has launched a major new Star Wars crossover event timed to coincide with the franchise’s annual May 4th celebrations.

The event focuses on the Star Wars saga’s Prequel trilogy, and features numerous free and paid-for skins to let you play as Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul and a battalion of Clone Troopers.

This collaboration also sees Fortnite debut a premium mini battle pass for the first time, offering access to some of the above skins as rewards for completing in-game challenges.

That mini battle pass has both a free and paid-for rewards track, with the free rewards culminating in a Clone Trooper skin, while paid rewards include more Clone Trooper designs and Darth Maul. You can upgrade to the paid reward track for 1000 V-Bucks (£6.49).



Find the Force offers Fortnite’s first premium mini-battle pass.

Dubbed as Find the Force, the event adds Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakan and Maul to the battle royale’s Island map as characters you can interact with to gain Force powers such as Push, Pull and Throw. You’ll also gain the ability to run faster and double-jump.

Fortnite’s fan favorite lightsaber weapons are also back, alongside the new Clone Trooper DC-15 Blaster Rifle.

You’ll need to head to Fortnite’s Item Shop to pick up the Anakin and Padme skins, which cost 1500 V-Bucks apiece (roughly, a tenner each), and also come in bundles with other items, such as a Jedi Interceptor ship as to glider.

Two further designs for the Clone Troopers come cheaper, as one skin with two styles, for 800 V-Bucks (roughly, a fiver).

Fortnite regularly collaborates with Disney properties, including Star Wars. So far, we’ve seen designed based on Original Trilogy and Sequel characters, plus others from Disney+ spin-offs such as Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Next up… Ahsoka?