Fortnite Y Neymar Jr. Did you imagine that this relationship was going to happen one day? Well surely the greatest dreamer saw the star of the Paris saint germain in a non-FIFA video game and in Battle royal at the same time.

In these moments, everyone is wondering how the player will be part of the Fortnite And that, we can say right now, has a very clear answer. Of course, behind that sentence we have a context that would also be worth clarifying.

If you are one of those who is looking everywhere for the relationship between Fortnite Y Neymar Jr., here we are going to tell you what we know so far about how this collaboration between two very important brands will work.

Fortnite: Neymar Jr. will be part of this season’s battle pass

Many have doubts as to how you are going to get to Neymar Jr. in Fortnite and the only sure thing is that it will appear in the battle pass, just as it happened with the Predator, who you had to unlock by winning an event.

Now this is what could happen when Neymar I arrived at Fortnite or, failing that, one of the many options. What is almost a fact is that the soccer player will not appear with studs and a uniform, rather it will be an appearance that has to do with the theme of the season.

All you have to do is have the battle pass, play it and it will surely be very easy for you to see that new pairing between Fortnite Y Neymar Jr.. We will have to wait and see more or less when they reveal more details about everything that awaits you in season six of the second chapter of the Battle royale of Epic games.

What characters are in the sixth season of the second chapter of the Epic Games Battle Royale?

In addition to having see in Fortnite to Neymar Jr, we will have the option to unlock another seven characters. Among them we have two interesting licenses, Lara Croft from the series tomb Raider already Raven of the Teen titans. With this you will have a total of 8 characters in skin form that you should not lose sight of. Here is the complete list:

Agent Jones : Willing to do anything to save Reality.

: Willing to do anything to save Reality. Lara Croft : The newest addition to our “Legends of the Game” series.

: The newest addition to our “Legends of the Game” series. Tarana : Embrace the untamed.

: Embrace the untamed. Root : Search the mysteries of La Aguja

: Search the mysteries of La Aguja Co-commander : Born of the wild.

: Born of the wild. Raven Renaissance : Founding member of the “Young Titans”.

: Founding member of the “Young Titans”. Spire Assassin : One with La Aguja.

: One with La Aguja. Neymar Jr

How about everything to come with the current season of Fortnite? It excites you? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us on our social networks and stay in EarthGamer for more video game content.



