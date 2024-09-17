There is no doubt that Rubius It is one of the most prominent references in Spanish-speaking streaming and that Fortnite It took a while to give him his respective skin. However, good things well done take time and we can say that Epic Games did a remarkable job.

The Rubius Skin in Fortnite, which has already been presented, is made with great detail, enough for the fans of this streamer to feel like they have their hero in front of them and that they will get very excited when they play with him.

Source: Epic Games

We can also say that it has all the basic details that we can expect from a skin for Epic Games’ Battle Royale. There are even many cool references in its package, so we hope it fully meets its objective.

It’s worth reminding you that this skin will be available in stores starting September 25th at 9:00 p.m. in Argentina and 6:00 p.m. in Mexico. And yes, it comes with the retro Wilson backpack that immortalizes his orange cat.

What surprised Rubius so much about his Fortnite skin?

During the presentation of her Skin, Rubius found a very special detail, a detail on his face that he barely realized he had.

It was during the Twitch stream that it was possible to see that he had a kind of mole on his face. The Spanish streamer was surprised by this in a very special way.

“They gave me a mole, a mole that I didn’t even know existed. I’ve never seen this in my life, people!“, said Rubius.

Check out the video from minute 13:37

The truth is that it is great, everything they did to this personality that amazes an entire gamer community that adores him.

What do you think of this addition? Are you excited?