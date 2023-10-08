Shell decided to use Fortnite For promote its fuels in front of the young users of Epic Games’ battle royale, through a special event that you can add to your playlist.

Shell Ultimate Road Tripsthis is the name of the package, includes six new scenarios to explore on board a car, with service stations that act as hubs and at which to stop to refuel.

The oil company’s idea is to advertise its new formula in this way, V-Power NiTRO+which Fortnite players can use to fill the car’s tank and take on a series of races as best as possible.