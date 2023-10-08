Shell decided to use Fortnite For promote its fuels in front of the young users of Epic Games’ battle royale, through a special event that you can add to your playlist.
Shell Ultimate Road Tripsthis is the name of the package, includes six new scenarios to explore on board a car, with service stations that act as hubs and at which to stop to refuel.
The oil company’s idea is to advertise its new formula in this way, V-Power NiTRO+which Fortnite players can use to fill the car’s tank and take on a series of races as best as possible.
A controversial idea to say the least
We know that Tim Sweeney hates ads in games and prefers Fortnite collaborations, but we would be really curious to know his opinion on this specific content.
In fact, we are talking about an initiative that tries to propagandize in favor of fossil fuels among a user group made up mostly of very young people: exactly the opposite of what we are trying to do at an educational level, with greater awareness towards the issue of climate change.
Famous content creators were also involved
That’s not all: in order to promote Shell Ultimate Road Trips, the oil company has also hired some famous content creator with millions of followers between TikTok and Twitch, here too often made up of very young users.
The goal of the streamers is to promote the content of Fortnite and therefore the fuels produced by Shell, but it seems that so far the players’ reaction was not positiveand indeed the videos on YouTube advertising the event are increasingly full of critical comments.
