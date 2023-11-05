













This incredible amount was recorded by the Fortnite.gg site. But it is not the only thing he obtained but also 3 million 109 thousand 888 simultaneous players on the same date. This amount is what corresponds to the Battle Royale mode of this video game.

The reception that the Fortnite OG map had, as Epic Games named it, is something that really draws attention. But due to the high number of players who enjoy it, some problems began to appear.

This was revealed by the same company through a message on Twitter. This is why he warned that players could ‘experience a short line [de espera]’ during peak load times. This is something very understandable.

Fountain: Epic Games.

According to Epic Games ‘We will continue to monitor server health and capacity following the launch of the Fortnite OG season, and players may experience a short wait before connecting.’.

To the above, the company added ‘we appreciate your patience during this exciting time and hope you get into the game’. So those who experience this situation the only thing they can do is wait and be calm.

We’re continuing to monitor server health and capacity following the launch of the Fortnite OG season, and players may find they experience a short queue before logging in. We appreciate your patience during this exciting time and look forward to you jumping in game. pic.twitter.com/7gbKdxddoc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 4, 2023

Fortnite OG only came out on November 3 and its battle pass includes character appearances that return to elements of old favorites from this game.

Fountain: Epic Games.

But it won’t last forever and that’s why the pass barely has 50 levels.

Based on what was revealed, Chapter 5 will begin in December, which will be completely new, and this should be available before Christmas. But the precise date of this content is something not yet known.

