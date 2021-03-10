Epic games announced the start date of the Fortnite Season 6: Chapter 2, which will begin on next march 16. With a special event, called Zero Point Crisis, the company in charge of the video game will close the current season and begin the next, with changes to the map, a new Battle Pass and more characters.

As Season 6 begins, approximately at 6 in the morning from Argentina, players will see a new cinematic and enter a special event that will show the end of the Zero Point crisis and the denouement of the story of Agent Jones.

This is a solo experience, so there is no need to queue or have a place reserved. Players will need to log in at least 30 minutes before, as happened with the event of Travis scott, for example.

But before Season 5 ends, there is still time to finish the current Battle Pass and grab the most exotic weapons on the map. Starting on the 16th, the gold bar counter will reset, so it is advisable to spend them earlier. This week all Fortnite vendors have lowered their prices.

Zero Point Crisis, the event that will mark the start of a new season in Fortnite.

With this announcement, Epic Games confirms that the new season of Fortnite will arrive as planned. It is good news for fans of this popular Battle Royale, who saw how previous seasons suffered delays of up to several months.

The development of the new season also generates expectations to know what crossovers They prepare from Epic Games. Fortnite stood out for launching events that generate a high level of attention and phase 5 leaves the bar very high.

In recent months, players were able to see many characters from Marvel movies and cinema in general recognized by the widest audiences within the game.

The Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley, from the Alien saga, were part of Season 5 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

They also knew how to develop alliances with other games, with the appearance of Kratos from the God of War game – exclusive to PlayStation – and the fighters Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter. They also had their place, for example, Din Djarin and Grogu (or Mando and Baby Yoda), the protagonists of the Disney + series that is part of the Star Wars universe, and even the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley from the Alien saga appeared.

On the other hand, Epic Games warned Battle Royale fans that it is the last available instance to acquire the Season 5 battle pass and access the available objectives, such as the characters of Mando or Grogu’s retro backpack (El Niño), both from the hit series The Mandalorian.

In the remaining days until the final event, players have time to climb their rankings and unlock the crystal styles that can be accessed by those who exceed level 100.

