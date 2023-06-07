The new Battle Passes of the third season of Fortnite is close to the exit; the official arrival is in fact expected for the next one June 9th and, as the date concerned approaches, as imaginable the leaks regarding the details of this fourth chapter increase. The new rumors emerge from a rather reliable source, the user Shiina in fact, he has a rather serious past in the environment and this time he shares on his Twitter profile what should be the new skins which will come with the next Battle Pass.

The most talked about rumor so far concerned the skin of Optimus Primewith Transformers: The Awakening as soon as it appeared in theaters, many thought that Fortnite wanted to ride the wave of the success of the film but Shiina did not support the loudest voices. The four grainy skins that we see on the aforementioned account are instead that of a Fishsticks seemingly straight out of a Rambo movie, a explorer which might remind you of Indiana Jones, a punk woman and another explorer with more futuristic features.

Although apparently reliable, we remind you that these just mentioned are just rumors and it is said that the images shown by Shiina could correspond to what we will really see the day after tomorrow. Having made this clear, we just have to wait for June 9 to see what Epic Games has in store for this new Battle Pass of its famous battle-royale.