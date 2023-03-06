On a past occasion we shared with you that there were indications about content related to Attack on Titan in Fortnite. On that occasion it was from two informants.

Well, now some of the things they said ended up corroborated by the data miners or data miners, plus they added new details.

But it is better to go in parts. Regarding the first there is something new and interesting about the new season.

It seems that this will receive the name of Mega, and will have a strong inspiration in Japanese culture. So much so that ‘Mega’ is written with Japanese characters.

Likewise, they found an image where a modern building from the country of the Rising Sun appears.

So at first glance it seems that Season 2 of Chapter 4 of this popular Battle Royale will be more inclined towards a future version of the Japanese islands than its rich past.

The one who shared this discovery of the data miners was HYPEX (@HYPEX). This informant, like Shiina (@ShiinaBR), were the ones who anticipated what content of Attack on Titan will come to Fortnite.

This time they delved a little more into the information. Especially in relation to the appearance of Eren Jaeger, the protagonist of the story, as well as the content that will accompany it when it is available in this video game.

EREN YEAGER FORTNITE SKIN INFO 🔥 – Looks EXACTLY like this image, with a mid-season variant (Titan most likely)

– Emote is "Scout Regime Salute" (Like this image)

– Pickaxe is a hardened titan first (on a stick)

– Animated Emoji, Wrap & Banner

– Page 2 with more cosmetis pic.twitter.com/mkuacjZNtL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

What can you expect from Attack on Titan in Fortnite?

HYPEX shared an image of Eren in his youth on Attack on Titanwhich is the appearance it will have in Fortnite; but it will have a variant that will possibly be its Titan form.

It will also have the Scout Regime Salute emote, the classic greeting where he brings his fist to his chest, and will have animated emoji, wrapper, and banner. Shiina, on her side, detailed in a list what this content includes:

– Skin or Appearance (Eren Jaeger)

– Emote (Scout Regime Salute)

– Banner Icon (Crossed Swords)

– Pickaxe (Ice Fist)

– Animated Emoji (Angry Eren)

– Weapon Wrap

– From 5 to 6 hidden items on the challenge page

As always, it should be noted that this is not official information from Epic Games, but actually leaks. That is why before taking things for granted you have to wait for a statement from the company.

But as we mentioned before, HYPEX and Shiina have a good record of getting the information they share right.

In addition to Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer.