Fortnite constantly receive new appearances or skins result of collaborations, but it also has entirely original characters and it seems that with the second season one of them will return.

That’s what he suggests teaser that we share in this note. From the looks of it, it’s nothing less than Mecha Team Leader or so the trailer suggests. In the recording a woman’s voice can be heard, but at the end there is a surprise.

This is where the icon appears. Mecha Team Leader, suggesting that he will be back in the next wave of content. Some players also speculate that the one who is speaking is paradigm.

All because some well-known informants anticipated that a new appearance is on the way. back to talking about Wick the last time he appeared was in the ninth season when he defeated a huge monster, the devourer.

Source: Epic Games.

That time the team behind this battle royale devised a scenario similar to the franchise of Pacific Rim from William of the Bull. Mecha Team Leader he was badly damaged but ended up winning.

That is why it is not surprising that it has taken a while to return to the second season of the most recent chapter of Fortnite. What is a mystery is when the event associated with this character will be. There aren’t many clues about it.

Mecha Team Leader will return in the second season of Fortnite

What does seem clear is that Mecha Team Leader will return in the second season, which belongs to the third chapter of Fortnite. It must be before it ends, which is scheduled for June 3.

That is the last day of the battle pass. What will come in the future? From what has been leaked so far, the third season of the current chapter will include appearances of famous characters, such as the cases of Indiana Jones Y Darth Vader from lucasfilm.

Source: Epic Games.

The aforementioned are a key part of this battle royale continues to stay relevant. These collaborations not only benefit the game but also the companies that hold the respective rights.

Especially for promotional purposes. at least that of Darth Vader could be related to the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will arrive at the end of the current month. As for the Indiana Jones maybe with the new movie shooting.

If you want to know more about Fortnite consult EarthGamer. We still have more video game information Epic Games. Follow our news on Google news.