The skins which will be included in Battle Pass Of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 they were revealed a few days in advance thanks to a leak shared by both HYPEX and Shiina, both well-known insiders in the Epic Games battle royale scene and considered reliable sources. It seems that among the new costumes there will also be Eren Yeger, the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants.

In the post image below, all eight of the Fortnite next season’s Battle Pass skins are shown. Among these we find a sort of humanoid lizard with a red jacket, which was also glimpsed in a previous event, and as we said at the beginning also Eren Yeger.

Fortnite has always accustomed us to a large number of transmedia collaborations and therefore a crossover with Attack of the Giants to celebrate Part 3 of the Final Season of the anime, which started just yesterday, would not be surprising at all.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite Battaglia Reale should start in a few days, to be precise on Thursday March 9, 2023and may include a first-person view mode among the new features.