Crushing guitars and lightning drums will be present in Fortnite when the experience of MetallicaFuel. Fire. Fury.

Through this immersive music experience that offers 5 classic songs to fans of Metallica and the traditional live entrance of Ennio Morricone’s The Ecstacy of Gold.

Now, as we all know that this will be an experience that will be jammed with fans and that they will saturate everything, it will have six schedules spread over two days, so that you don’t complicate your life.

Saturday, June 22: 15:00 AR and 12:00 MX, 18:00 AR AND 15:00 MX, 00:00 AR (June 23) and 21:00 MX

Sunday, June 23: 11:00 AR and 08:00 MX, 15:00 AR and 12:00 MX, 18:00 AR and 15:00 MX

“It was a great idea. And the way they explained it to me is that it’s another continent. And we’ve already played all seven, so we might as well play the eighth. So let’s get into that. And yes, let’s explore, let’s be risky and see what comes of this. “Why not?” declared James Hetfield on the Metallica Report podcast.

How to watch Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. through Fortnite?

To see the Metallica: Fuel experience. Fire. Fury. Through Fortnite it is necessary to have the game installed on your console or PC where you play. Your Epic Games account and when it comes time to enter the experience that will appear highlighted along with the others that are present there such as Battle Royale, Zero Construction, Rocket Racing or Lego.

The ideal is that you enter the game early because it is going to be saturated. There you will live up close the entire experience of one of the most important and outstanding Heavy Metal bands but in one of the most popular video games of the last decade.

You can also get together with 3 more friends so that they form the traditional squad and can watch this experience at the same time, just as they do when playing online.

Do you like the idea? Will you dare to enter it?