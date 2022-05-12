Plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters is one of the Week 8 Seasonal challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This Fortnite challenge sees you traveling to the various bomb craters created by the battle between the IO and the Seven with the aim of bringing back some natural life to these areas.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock more skins from this season’s battle pass.

Sapling location in Fortnite explained

There are five different bomb crater clusters you can plant saplings at for this Fortnite challenges.

At the time of writing, however, the saplings are not appearing at the crater cluster close to the Seven Outpost north-west of The Daily Bugle. Hopefully, this will be fixed soon.



The bomb crater cluster locations in Fortnite.

Remember – you only need to plant three saplings to complete this challenge and each bomb crater cluster has three sapling hotspots. This means you can easily complete this challenge in one location – as long as the storm or another player doesn’t get you first of course!

South-west of Greasy Grove cluster locations

The bomb cluster south-west of Greasy Grove, and directly east of the nearby Seven Outpost, has three saplings located quite close together.

You’ll be able to find one sapling on the western edge of the cluster, one on the south and, finally, one in the north-east corner.

South-east of Greasy Grove cluster locations

Another bomb cluster can be found south-east of Greasy Grove – close to the nearby river.

Here all three of the saplings can be found around the edge of the central crater – one to the east, west and south.

North of The Daily Bugle cluster locations

The saplings at the bomb crater cluster north of The Daily Bugle are laid out in an almost parallel line with one and the other.

You’ll find one next to the top most crater, another just north of the house by a bush and the final one at the southern edge of the most southerly crater.

West of The Joneses cluster locations

The saplings located at the bomb crater cluster west of The Joneses are more spend out than the locations above.

One sapling can be found near the small pond on the eastern side of the cluster.

A second sapling is located on the north-western side – close to the path leading down to the nearby temple.

The final sapling is located on the edge of the south-west crater.

