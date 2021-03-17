The sixth season of episode 2 of Fortnite. Through a epic trailer, we were able to meet the new characters that will land on the island of this battle royale, in addition to what happened at the end of the Zero Point Crisis.

However, during the cinematic that ended Season 5, something happened that shocked many of the fans of Fortnite. Among all the characters that appeared in the video, there was one that attracted attention: the charismatic Peely.

Sadly, he did so for a reason few expected. While the Agent Jones He tried to reach his goal Peely, the anthropomorphic banana of Fortnite, died for a hadouken of Ryu. Literally exploded by the fighter’s technique of Street fighter.

The death of the character also known as Bananin did not seem to worry much Jonesy, although it was covered by the banana to which Ryu pulverized.

Fortnite fans mourned the death of this character

Since Peely arrived at the battle royale of Epic games, many people welcomed it, although there were also those who detested the anthropomorphic banana for its simple appearance and its somewhat ridiculous dances.

Even so, no one would have wished that this poor banana had a fateful outcome like the one we saw in the most recent trailer for Fortnite. That is why on social networks there were fans of the video game who showed their condolences for Peely’s death.

Although, on the other hand, we know that lately Epic games turned banana tragedies into a meme. At the Mando presentation, Peely was frozen in carbonite by the Mandalorian himself, while Jonesy made a smoothie with him earlier. Anyway, it always comes back.



