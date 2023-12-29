Fortnite has introduced the Rocket Racing mode a few weeks ago and, in a short time, the first reports and leaks are already arriving regarding what we can expect from the future. For example, the Fortnite dataminer @BeastFNCreative indicated via his profile on Twitter that a mode would be on the way Death Race for Rocket Racing.
The dataminer claims that Death Race will make the more difficult routes to completeinserting objects such as spike strips, allowing players to hit each other and inserting various obstacles in the course, so that Fortnite Rocket Racing players are more difficult.
Obviously it is a simple leak, not official informationso we will have to wait for confirmation from Epic Games.
More Fortnite Rocket Racing leaks
iFireMonkey, another longtime Fortnite data miner, also posted images in early December that show potential new Rocket Racing maps.
We also remember that the developers have officially announced big plans for the Season 1 of Rocket Racing. It will launch in early 2024 and will include “speed racing leaderboards, additional customization options [e] tracks made by the creators”.
Adding user-created tracks would certainly complement one Death Race mode where players can add their own obstacles.
We then remember that Harmonix talked about what we can expect from Fortnite Festival.
