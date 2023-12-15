Fortnite has seen a surge in access in recent days thanks to the arrival of new modes independent of Battle Royale. Let's talk about LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Festival. Although a success, these games have suffered various criticisms from fans, mainly linked to the fact that the microtransactions cost a lot, with tens of real euros for a single car in Rocket Racing. Now, Epic Games reveals that it has listened to the criticism and has lowered prices.

As you can see in X's post belowofficial Fortnite account, Rocket Racing's Diesel car went from 4,000 to 2,500 V-Buck, which is a heat of 37.5%. The Jager and Cyclon cars, on the other hand, go from 2,500 to 1,500 V-Buck, or a drop of 40%.

If you have already bought cars, the price difference will be refunded In a week. The new prices will appear within the day.