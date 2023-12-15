Fortnite has seen a surge in access in recent days thanks to the arrival of new modes independent of Battle Royale. Let's talk about LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Festival. Although a success, these games have suffered various criticisms from fans, mainly linked to the fact that the microtransactions cost a lot, with tens of real euros for a single car in Rocket Racing. Now, Epic Games reveals that it has listened to the criticism and has lowered prices.
As you can see in X's post belowofficial Fortnite account, Rocket Racing's Diesel car went from 4,000 to 2,500 V-Buck, which is a heat of 37.5%. The Jager and Cyclon cars, on the other hand, go from 2,500 to 1,500 V-Buck, or a drop of 40%.
If you have already bought cars, the price difference will be refunded In a week. The new prices will appear within the day.
Fortnite Rocket Racing, how much do the cars really cost?
For those who are not familiar with the values of V-Bucks, let's do a quick calculation to understand how much less do they cost actually these Fortnite Rocket Racing microtransactions.
The cheapest way to buy 4,000 V-Bucks with real money is to buy a pack of 5,000 V-Bucks for €36.99. There is a remainder of 1,000 V-Bucks, but in any case this was the expense. Assuming that the 1,000 V-Bucks are invested in something else, it can be stated that the Diesel car cost €29.59.
Now, to get 2,500 V-Bucks it is better to purchase the 2,800 V-Buck package for €22.99. You get 300 V-Bucks in change (which you can't do much with). In practice, you save around €7, if we base ourselves on these calculations.
For 1,500 V-Buck cars it is necessary to buy packages of 1,000 V-Buck at €8.99 each. That is, spend around €19 with a remainder of 500 V-Bucks for the single car.
In any case, we are talking about amounts with which it is possible to buy entire indie games.
