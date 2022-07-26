The Next Saturday, July 30, WWE SummerSlam will take place and, to celebrate beyond the ring, Epic Games announced a very special collaboration for Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League.

What comes with this collaboration? John Cena will be added to battle royale of Epic Gamesin Fall Guys we will have skins of Undertaker, Xavier Woods and Asuka; Y John Cena and Roman Reigns will have stickers for Rocket League.

John Cena will now be in the item shop of Fortnite. Image: Epic Games.

In the battle royale of Epic Games we will have a nice outfit John Cena with its colors in green and also a little hand that makes it beak with the traditional “U Can’t C Me”. Players will be able to use a retro backpack alluding to the championship of the WWE.

the cars of Rocket League They will have John Cena and Roman Reigns decals.

Secondly, Rocket League It also puts on a very cool atmosphere. summer slam with decals alluding to John Cena Already Roman Reigns for your cars. Fall Guys he also gets outfits featuring WWE wrestlers like himself Undertaker, King Xavier Woods and also the “Empress of Tomorrow”, Asuka.

Fall Guys will also premiere outfits.

When do John Cena and WWE items come out in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys?

Very well, you already know all the objects that will arrive in the games of Epic Games to celebrate the summer slamHowever, when will they go on sale? Fortunately, all of this will happen at almost the same time in each of the stores.

WWE items coming to Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys They will go on sale starting July 28 at 7:00 p.m., 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. respectively. So don’t miss out on the beautiful opportunity to give each of the titles a wrestling touch.

What do you think of this collaboration?