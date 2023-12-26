Fortnite recorded growth in collections on an annual basis equal to 61% in the USA, during the last quarter of 2023: this is revealed by the data collected by Circana, former NPD, up to 16 December.

In short, the arrival of Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite has determined a substantial revenue growth for Epic Games' battle royale, which over the years has always found a way to reinvent itself.

At this point it will be interesting to understand how the newborn Fortnite platform will develop in the coming months and years, intercepting the needs of its many users or experimenting with new solutions to build something completely new.