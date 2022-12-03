It was carried out the fracture event that gave us the outcome of the fourth season of chapter 3 of Fortnite and, at the same time, what seems to be the skins that we can unlock in the new battle pass that will start on December 4.

All this was possible to see in the first preview of chapter 4 of Fortnite which shows us some famous characters like Hulk, Geralt de Rivia from The Witcher, Mr. Beast and the good Doom Guywhich is worth remembering which came first to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Another issue here that we must not lose sight of is that the Hulk rides a motorcycle and this is one of the vehicles that were rumored before this new chapter of the Epic Games game began.

On the other hand, it must be emphasized that this island now seems to be in space and that may result in new stories within all the lore that this free-to-play video game offers.

Fortnite has a minigame that requires some codes

if you enter the official page of Fortnite You will find a series of instructions that tell you to enter a series of coordinates, which are finally codes.

Each code is a new discovery and shows items that are sure to be unlockable within the game.

The first one is: 2TH-EK-33P

The second one is: KNE-LB-4ME

Source: Epic Games

At the time of writing this article, no new coordinates have appeared, so we will be aware to share with you those that come out.

Are you excited how they promote the new chapter of Fortnite?