The announcement was via a video On twitter; there both characters appear in action. Both Mikasa Ackerman and Levi wear the Survey Corps uniforms.

Also the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment and the blades they use to fight and exterminate the Titans.

Something that is clear is that the designs of both characters are based before the time jump that occurred in the work of Hajime Isayama. Specifically, with their appearance in the first three seasons of the anime.

As revealed, these new skins will be available from April 11, 2023. It is only a matter of waiting a few days for players to get them, although there are no details about what it will be like.

Fountain: wit studio.

It is in this way that content based on Attack on Titan in Fortnite it will increase from just having Eren Jaeger to having Levi and Mikasa Ackerman.

Something that stands out from the video shared by Epic Games is that the company recreated the towns of the Paradis island from the manga and anime in a fairly acceptable way.

The same can be said of the action for which the series stands out, where the characters speed through the roofs of houses.

Some theorize that unlike Eren’s skin, which can be obtained along with the battle pass, Levi’s and Mikasa Ackerman’s will be cosmetic items sold in the in-game shop.

So to buy them you need to have a few paVos. In addition to these skins, accessories will be available.

Among them you can expect spikes, backpacks, flags and other extras that can be purchased separately or in a package; They are things that need to be known.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Attack on Titan has had a very active year not only because of the content of Fortnite but because in this 2023 the animated adaptation of the manga will end.

This is MAPPA’s job and the outcome will be through one or more special episodes. So this content from Levi and Mikasa Ackerman for this Battle Royale complements all the promotion that the series has had throughout these months.

