













Fortnite reveals some of the new battle pass skins for its next season | EarthGamer

The skins shown so far are four. A man who stands out with a dress quite inspired by Indiana Jones, another young man with a jacket and technological elements, a young woman with Asian clothing and finally a girl with a rather punk style. Although they have differences between them, it shows that they are adventurers. Which would go with the theme of the next season of Fortnite.

After all, a short video of the island transforming once more was also shown. This time a lush forest appears in the middle of everything, with some pyramids and a rather wild look. Not to mention that the name of this season will be Wilds.

We still don’t know what surprises it has Fortnite for its next season, but there is little to know. Geoff Keighley announced that it will be during Summer Game Fest when we get our first look at its gameplay.. What would you like to see added?

When does the current season of Fortnite end?

Currently you can still enjoy Fortnite Mega and complete the missions you have pending to reach level 100. The end of the current season will be on June 9 at 00:00 Central Mexico time. So there is still time to unlock some things.

Source: Epic Games

It will be that same day when the new season begins and we can enjoy everything it has to offer. Due to its theme, it is possible that wild animals such as velociraptors are back on the island. We’ll see what Epic Games has in store for us in a few days. Have you completed your current battle pass yet?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.