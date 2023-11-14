













Fortnite reveals collaboration event with The Game Awards | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









In his message he asked players to join them and select the best user-created game island of the year. He also asked fans to tell their friends, discover this year’s nominees and make history by voting for their favorite.

The last thing we mentioned is in the video with which this collaboration between The Game Awards and Fortnite was revealed. How can you vote? Well, you have to add the island code — 0853-1358-8532 — to the voter’s playlist.

We recommend: Fortnite sets a new record for simultaneous players thanks to the return of its original island.

After doing so you have to go to Discover in the lobby and then start the game. This initiative, in addition to involving this awards ceremony and the video game, is made up of Nighttimes and Studio 568.

Fountain: Twitter.

Despite what you might think, Epic Games is not sponsoring or endorsing The Game Awards event with Fortnite.

According to Keighley in 2019, when he hosted Risky Reels in this Battle Royale he was fortunate that Donald Mustard and his team showed him the potential of bringing together a community made up of millions of people virtually.

But it took four years and a pandemic to make this idea raised long ago a reality.

Back in 2019, when I hosted Live at Risky Reels in Fortnite, @DonaldMustard and team showed me the potential to bring a community of millions together virtually. It’s taken us four years and a pandemic to get there, but today’s launch of #TheGameAwards map in Fortnite is just… pic.twitter.com/h4MTgpX4We — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 14, 2023

For Geoff Keighley this is just the first step in the next 10 years of The Game Awards. He also thanks Epic Games, Studio 568, Nighttimes, Moisty Media and Human Robot Soul, as well as other contributors, for his work.

Source: Twitter.

Keighley asked players to view the map and portal to appreciate the incredible work of users creating maps of Fortnite. Likewise, he claimed to have many ideas and how the awards ceremony can take advantage of technology.

With details from Insider Gaming. Apart from Fortnite and The Game Awards we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)