Xbox Cloud Gaming continues its expansion and is now coming out of the Game Pass umbrella to reach more people.

Microsoft’s bet with Xbox Cloud Gaming is serious. The Redmond giant announced this afternoon that the cloud gaming service has already helped more than 10 million people around the world to enjoy their hobby. But the company led by Satya Nadella goes further and has announced an expansion of its business model to go beyond Game Pass and offer your first free game.

The chosen one is none other than Fortnite, and it is not at all a little relevant news. Epic Games’ battle-royale was left out of iOS after launching a legal battle for alleged monopolistic practices of Apple a year and a half ago. Now, thanks to the Microsoft cloud, the successful video game returns to iPhone and iPad, although perhaps not in the way that the company founded by Tim Sweeney would have liked, which at the end of last year was reluctant to bet on this alliance .

Naturally, Fortnite can also be enjoyed online with xCloud at PC via supported browsers and Android. “This is just the beginning. We will learn, make improvements based on community feedback, and over time look to bring even more free titles through the cloud,” said Catherine Gluckstein, VP and Product Manager, Xbox Cloud Gaming. .

“Our continued growth and our ability to generate new business models have been driven by the way in which we have evolved the cloud to be part of the Xbox ecosystem,” continues the executive, providing details of the enormous success of this commitment to take video games everywhere. “We have seen people from 26 countries play on more than 6,000 types of devicesAndroid devices, iPhone of all generations and PCs”.

Play more on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Gluckstein takes the opportunity to emphasize how this type of gameplay helps more users discover experiences that they might otherwise miss out on. “On average, Xbox Game Pass players using the cloud discover and they play almost twice as many titles than Xbox Game Pass members who don’t play in the cloud.”

At the moment, more than 350 games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog have been enabled for the cloud, and of these 150 have touch controls, which according to the executive also helps increase the success of titles hosted on the mobile service. Finally, it is ensured that Flight Simulator is the most played on Xbox Cloud Gmaing.

