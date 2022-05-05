Xbox has announced a partnership with Epic Games to allow gamers to Provided to access the game on a selection of browser-enabled devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), without the need for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. As of today, in fact, fans of Fortnite they will be able to play anywhere and on any device with the only need of a Microsoft Account and a browser-enabled device (including iOS, iPadOS, Android smartphones or tablets or Windows PCs with internet access). A fundamental agreement to bring the popular Epic title back to Google and Apple operating systems such as tablets and smartphones, given that the game it has been removed from both the App Store on iPhone and iPad and the Play Store on Android, due to the legal battle that Epic has waged against the royalties policies of the two giants. Fortnite was already accessible in streaming on Android, but now the agreement with Microsoft makes it possible again to play on all mobile devices.