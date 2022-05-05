It seems that the soap opera of Apple and Epic Games just took an unexpected turn and that is thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming that anyone who has an iOS device with their respective browser will be able to play again Fortnite and for free.

What happened was the following, Catherine GlucksteinVice President and Chief Product Officer of Xbox CloudGaming stated in Xbox Newswire what Fortnite can be played again on iOS devices thanks to the cloud of microsoft.

The curious thing about this topic is that the device in question (it also works on Android) only needs a browser. Now, the best thing about this exercise is that you don’t have to install anything, you just need a login account. microsoft and enter xbox.com/play and from there it will be possible for you to play the famous battle royale.

A detail to consider is that this, for now beta, is only available through Mexico. Countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia they have access to Game Pass, but not the cloud service, so they will have to wait a little longer for this option to be extended.

On the other hand, it is important to clarify that to take advantage of this function you do not need to pay for Game Pass Ultimatesince according to Catherine Glucksteinit is a free service.

What version of Fortnite works on the Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Very well, at the time of writing this news, we tell you that we have already tried Fortnite pulling from a browser on a cell phone and the version of the battle royale is the mobile. We assume that from a tablet it will be the same, but if you are on a PC, things change.

When you use the cloud Xbox From the PC browser, the version you can play will be the console version. It’s worth emphasizing that the gaming experience is highly dependent on your internet connection, so you can’t ask as much of the service if your upload speed is limited.

what do you think about this news? Are you excited to be able to play this title from an iPhone or iPad?