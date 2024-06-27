The mode was initially available in a four-player team version, but from today – June 27 – is also available in Duo version .

Epic Games has recently introduced a new mode, complete with a dedicated map, in Fortnite. It’s about Fortnite Return and offers an alternative way to play battle royale. As a team, it is possible to return to the game after being eliminated as long as at least one teammate is alive.

Epic Games’ communication on Fortnite Return

More precisely, the Duo mode of Fortnite Return will be accessible from 3pm today. At 10:00, instead, a new update dedicated to the mode arrived. 30 minutes before, matchmaking was disabled. At the time of writing, the Fortnite Status account that is in charge of reporting maintenance has not yet indicated that the game’s update phase has been completed.

It’s probably not long now and you will soon have the opportunity to return to the battle royale and its other modes. Furthermore, the new version of Fortnite Rientro will also be unlocked later.

We remind you that Fortnite Return allows you to return to the game after being eliminated, but only after 30 seconds have passed (which becomes 40 in the advanced stages of the match). The map is smaller in size and offers various areas known to historical fans. However, when the match is in the final stages, the return is blocked and it continues until one winning team remains. The Duo mode will certainly make the game quicker, given that with only one ally at your side the chances of returning to the game are lower.

Fortnite Rientro achieved notable numbers in the first weekend, demonstrating that the public appreciated it.