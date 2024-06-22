Through official Fortnite blog Epic Games explained in detail what we can expect from this new mode and also shared a trailer.

Epic Games has presented a new map and a new mode for Fortnite, which will be available from today – June 22 – shortly after 8:00 pm, Italian time. Let’s talk about Fortnite Return a Battle Royale mode to play as a team.

The trailer and details of Fortnite Return

As indicated, within this new mode for the Royal Battle we can play in one Small size 40 player map, with places known as Pinnacoli Pendenti and Corso Commercio. Team players can rejoin the game if at least one teammate is still alive. Only if the entire team dies at the same time does the game end. The mode is valid for both Battle Royale and Zero Construction.

But how does the return work? According to Epic Games’ explanation, in Fortnite Rietro when a player is eliminated a countdown starts and when it runs out the user returns to the field. Initially the timer is 30 seconds, but as you progress it reaches 40 seconds.

If you knock down an opponent, the timer decreases by two seconds. If you eliminate an enemy, the reduction is four seconds. However, if an entire team is eliminated, the countdown takes ten seconds off the Rietro. THE players knocked down but not eliminated they can decide to die and start their timer immediately, if they understand that their companions will not be able to revive them.

The Fortnite Return map

Finally, to end of the game there is a phase in which re-entry is not possible, therefore eliminated players will not be able to return to the game.

In Fortnite Ritro there are no vehiclesbut there will be various classic weapons such as:

Revolvers

Tactical heavy rifle

Lever-action heavy rifle

OG Shotgun

Tactical machine gun

Infantry rifle

Heavy assault rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle

Rocket launcher

Grapple

When we return to the field you only have a common assault rifle and 100 wooden units (for Construction mode). Whoever is eliminated drops everything in their inventory plus these items: small shield potions, light and medium ammunition, heavy rifle bullets and (in Construction mode only) 50 units of each material.

As regards the rewards, there are tasks worth 20,000 XP each. They allow you to obtain:

wake Digital Duel – three tasks

Pool Cubes coverage – six assignments

Nanabagno decorative back – nine assignments

At the first real victory in Fortnite Return you get the Resuscimbrello hang glider.

Finally, we would like to inform you that a collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean is on the way.