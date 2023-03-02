Fortnite he has been known for quite some time mainly as an avid collector of characters from games, films and TV series. Epic Games loves to partner with third-party IPs and now it seems that the turn is Resident Evil. More precisely, according to well-known leakers Shiina and Hypex, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfiled would be coming to the Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 item shop.

We are talking about well-known and reliable leakers and dataminers: we can therefore take their claims into consideration. Furthermore, with the approach of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it would not be strange if Capcom and Epic Games had decided to enter into a collaboration of this type for Fortnite.

We remember that Leon is the protagonist of the game, while Claire is not present in Resident Evil 4, but this is a secondary detail since the collaboration does not necessarily have to match the Remake. It is also possible that we will have access to more versions of the characters, especially with Leon who could have the look of Resident Evil 2 as well as that of Resident Evil 4.

We also recall that it would not be the first time that Capcom has signed an agreement with Epic Games and Fortnite. Chris and Jill have already been placed in the game and with the occasion could be re-entered in the shop items for those who have not had the opportunity to purchase them in the past.

As always, we remind you that for the moment they are nothing more than rumors, so we will have to wait for confirmations or denials from Epic Games.

