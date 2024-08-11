In the middle of D23 the new battle pass was announced Fortnite which will be dedicated to Marvel and with a very high amount of Fan Service… To give you an idea of ​​how much, check out this trailer.

The trailer shows us Doctor Doom (not the Robert Downey Jr. one) doing his thing. Then we have Jonesy, one of the protagonists of the Fortnitewith the Captain America outfit throwing and all the shield and everything.

Doctor Doom is joined by Emma Frost, then Jonesy as Cap shakes hands with Cyclops and Bananin appears in his Wolverine outfit, just like in the Wolverine Origins movie.

Doctor Doom in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Doctor Doom’s castle also emerges on the stage, and he is accompanied by Mysterio, and then, very much in the style of Avengers Endgame, the heroes go to face the villains. The great thing about this is that it gives us a good idea of ​​what could be coming via the battle pass or what will be added to the Epic Games battle royale store.

Season 4 Episode 5 of Fortnite It will be called Absolute Doom and it seems that it will let us use Captain America’s shield, also Black Panther as Shuri, also Gwenpool who seems to be able to fly, Banana Wolverine showed a new way of shooting by sliding, using submachine guns in both hands and War Machine is fully armed.

Doctor Doom in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Doctor Doom looks like he’ll be as broken as Magneto’s gloves were this season.

We also recommend: Fortnite could have a section in the store dedicated to Disney skins and items

Fortnite: When does Chapter 5 Season 4 start?

The start date of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will be on August 16, 2024 and will be called Absolute Doom, giving us to understand that it will be content dedicated exclusively to Marvel.

At the time of writing this note we know that we have Banananin Wolverine, Doctor Doom – who is back in fashion – Jonesy in the Captain America outfit and other Marvel characters that will surely generate a lot of expectations.

What do you think of this announcement? Are you excited? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google News.