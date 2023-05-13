Epic Games had recently shared a teaser about it, but the confirmation has already arrived: Fortnite will have one Ranked mode for Battle Royale and Zero Building. This will all be included in the v24.40 update. The Battle Royale Rank (Solo, Duos, Squads) will be separate from the Zero Build Rank (Duos).

Epic Games has published a long one through the official Fortnite website FAQs dedicated to the Battle Royale ranking mode and Zero constructions. Let’s see all the details.

First of all, it is explained that there will be i Ranks in Leaderboard Mode. Precisely, Fortnite divides into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion and Unreal. From Bronze to Diamond there will be three sub-ranks. The rest are singles. You can see the split in the image below.

Leaderboard ranks in Fortnite

Fortnite will also offer a division into Seasons for the Ranking, which will start with Season Zero with the 24.40 update and will last until the end of Chapter 4 – Season 3 of Battle Royale. Players won’t all start at Bronze though, but they will gain a rank based on their performance in past games and based on their first game performance of Battle Royale Leaderboard and Zero Build Leaderboard. In short, just play a game and you’ll see what your starting rank is.

The Unreal rank instead it is definitive for the current season. Once achieved, even if the performance drops, the rank in the Fortnite Leaderboard is not lost. Of course, reaching Unreal isn’t enough, as this rank has its own leaderboard. In fact, you get an Unreal rank (a number) that indicates your position compared to other players. By playing well, you climb the Unreal ranking.

For calculate Rank advancement in Fortnite Leaderboard the game considers various factors, such as placement in the match, how many eliminations (single and team) and the type of eliminations; those in the more advanced stages are worth more and so are those related to high-ranking enemies. Squares are drawn with a single entity, so all members gain or lose the same points. The rank of the team is defined by the player with the highest rank. Matchmaking unites players of similar rank.

Ranking does not affect loot and game features, but with the 24.40 update there will be some changes, namely: material limits will be reduced from 999 to 500, collection rates will be slightly increased and players will drop 50 of each material when eliminated.

Epic Games also explains that Leaderboard will be accessible for all players. THE new Epic accounts ce have never been used to access Fortnite, however, they will first have to complete a task: survive 500 opponents.

Ranking Mode also includes Ranking Rush Tasks that allow you to unlock seasonal cosmetic rewards. A new Leaderboard Rush Task is given each game, and Leaderboard Rush Task progress does not carry over between games. The final cosmetic reward of Season Zero is the Shining Ardi Emote. Activating this emote displays your current rank color (Bronze, Silver, Gold, etc.).

Players will need to reach Platinum I rank or higher in Battle Royale Leaderboard in order to participate in the Champions Cup on consoles on May 23rd.