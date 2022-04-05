Both outfits will come to the game with add-ons and a built-in emote for each character.

Add and continue. Fortnite surprises us again with a collaboration that, on this occasion, integrates two of the most iconic from Assassin’s Creed. Lately, Epic Games’ battle royale has had a good assortment of surprises that, as icing on the cake, have left us with a Zero Construction mode that will be very positive for players.

Ezio and Eivor will be available in Fortnite starting April 8But not content with this, from Epic Games they want to continue expanding the assortment of costumes for their community, which leads us to the arrival of Ezio and Eivor to the Island. According to the statement published in their websiteboth characters will be available in the Fortnite store from April 8although each one lands with different accessories and gestures.

Beginning with Ezio Auditorewho has become the favorite protagonist of many players returns to Fortnite with a pickaxe ‘Ezio’s Hidden Blade‘. In addition, we can also use the integrated gesture ‘Assassin’s Attack‘ and put on or take off the hood of his suit as we wish.

On the other hand, Eivor, daughter of Varin, land in the battle royale with more add-ons at your fingertips. In this sense, the main character of Assassins Creed Valhalla will be accompanied by a backpacking accessory, a shield with the mark of the Raven clan, a hang glider and the pickaxe ‘Raven Clan Handaxes‘. In addition to this, Eivor also includes a built-in gesture called ‘viking war cry‘, which will allow us to hit the axes against the shield in a brutal moment.

As usual in this kind of collaborations, we will be able to acquire these objects individually or through the Animus Stories Bundle. In addition, this pack includes other exclusive items that we list below:

Wolfsbane Graffiti



Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen



Raven Clan Emoticon



A Banner Tales of the Animus

Just a few days ago, we published a compilation of the video game characters that have come to Fortnite, although it is very likely that Epic Games keep submitting collaborations most unlikely. In addition, the company has been busy with other matters that have nothing to do with the gameplay of its battle royale, as it has launched a charity campaign that has managed to raise $144 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

