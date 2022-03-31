Until April 3, Epic Games allocates the entire profits of its battle royale to those affected by the war.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 31, 2022, 08:43 3 comments

Since it became popular worldwide, we have known that Fortnite can move the masses, but the charity initiative that began on March 20 is a good demonstration of what it continues to generate today. The free to play battle royale of Epic Games has been surpassing different goals, but a few days before the end of the action, the $100 million raised.

This has been announced by those responsible for the game through a message published on their official social networks, in which they detail that the profits directed to help the affected by the war in Ukraine They no longer go only to Direct Aid, Unicef, the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), but also to World Central Kitchen.

The campaign ends on April 3The campaign is based on the commitment of Epic to allocate the full profits of Fortnite until April 3 to those affected by the war, including here V-Buck packs, the Fortnite Club, gifted battle passes and cosmetic packs such as the Void Dweller pack, which is sold for real money. Purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Buck Cards made at physical stores are also included if they are redeemed in-game during this time period. to the initiative Xbox joinedso the accumulated in Microsoft consoles has also helped reach 100 million before the end date.

Among the other notable charitable initiatives to help fight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the successful Humble Bundle that offered more than 80 games inside. If you want to know how the video game industry has responded In the face of war, at 3DJuegos we have prepared a special article to tell you about the different actions that have been carried out by the different companies.

