The arrival on the market of Fortnite It was full of unknowns that hardly anyone could have guessed how they would end up facing Epic Games. Being a title that was devised in a completely different sense than what has made it successful, Epic decided to introduce a Battle Royal mode due to the emerging success of PUBG.

Although there have always been many discussions about which of the two titles is better, what has always been a reality is that both titles managed to triumph in the market, although regarding the Epic Games title we did not know how much until today .

Fortnite raised 9 billion dollars in its first 2 years

Thanks to the people of The Verge We have been able to see the document that the company has used in its lawsuit against Apple, where we have discovered that Fortnite raised 9 billion (nine billion in Spain) dollars in its first 2 years. Specifically, the title raised 5,000 million during the year 2018, and that between that year and 2019 the game reached the figure of 9,000 million dollars.

As The Verge highlights, Epic Games does not break down in its document how much benefit it obtained directly from Fortnite in those two years, although it did report benefits worth 5.5 billion dollars in those years. In addition, the company also provided a prediction for what it would achieve in 2020, although they have not yet shared financial data on this, so it is difficult to know how accurate those predictions were.

Knowing these data, the income of Fortnite far outnumber any other business Epic has running at the time: “other games” (such as Rocket League, acquired by Epic in 2019) made $ 108 million in revenue in 2018 and 2019, and Epic’s engine accounted for $ 221 million in the same period.