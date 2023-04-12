













Fortnite: Price of Mikasa and Levi skins from Attack on Titan

How many coins do you need to acquire them? How did the in-game currency rise to? Well, we are going to solve all that next, in case you are currently downloading the Fortnite update.

Fountain: Fortnite: Get the Attack on Titan 3-Dimensional Maneuver Kit

How much do Attack on Titan skins cost in the Fortnite item shop?

Very good, the same and Eren is not your character from Attack on Titan and would you rather follow your heart with two more honorable members of the series as they are my house and Levi. How much can it cost you?

Mikasa and Levi – 2,200 V-Bucks.

Special Operations Equipment Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Captain Levi – 1,500 V-Bucks.

Mikasa Ackerman – 1,500 V-Bucks.

Wings of Lightning Spears – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Regimental Cloak – 400 V-Bucks.

Blades – 800 V-Bucks

Attack on Titan Emotes – 500 V-Bucks.

Source: Epic Games

On the other hand, assuming you don’t have any coins saved, how much do you have to spend in real money?

1,000 V-Bucks – 165 MXN

2,800 V-Bucks – 419 MXN

5,000 V-Bucks – 669 MXN

13,500 V-Bucks – 1,699 MXN

Source: Epic Games

Paying for the 2,800 coin package sounds like the best option of all if you want to my house already Levibut surely you are going to want the blades too and you are going to be short of cash and that is what ends up punishing your wallet.

You have to be honest, the fans of Attack on Titan They will be very happy to find all this content within Fortnite, especially since the season gives them a lot of use. With any luck, the Titans will arrive and you’ll want to use the Survey Corps.

