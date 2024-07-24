Epic Games continues to expand Rocket Racing, the car racing-focused experience Fortnite And now new circuits are coming, as well as Informal Races. But it is better to go into details about them.

There are five new tracks created by Epic Games in total, plus two more tropical ones that are a contribution from 404 Creative. The first ones are Obsidian, Crystal Cove, Skull Island, Twin Flame Island and Cerulean Cave.

Of the above mentioned, the first three are for beginners and the remaining ones for advanced runners. As for the 404 Creative routes, they are Laguna Lujosa and Refugio Rocoso; the first is for beginners and the second for experts.

What are Casual Races for Rocket Racing? Fortnite? Well, it’s a fresh and innovative list that brings together players of all levels to compete on randomly ordered tracks created by Epic Games.

It should be noted that Casual Races do not affect the ranking of players. This is why within Rocket Racing Fortnite It’s a great way to warm up for the big leagues. Another thing Epic Games shared is that there will be a ranking reset.

Therefore, the new ranks are taken based on the final position in the last qualifying period. This is something that players should keep in mind.

Rocket Racing’s new season includes Lockjaw, a new mission pack available in its own store from 6:00 p.m. on July 25, 2024.

Epic Games reminded players that they can now start completing Summer Road Trip missions and challenges in Fortnite and Rocket League to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck we talked about earlier. But the company has more content planned for the Battle Royale that is worth knowing about.

Apart from Fortnite and Rocket Racing we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.