On December 3, the event that will mark the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite. This will be known as Fracture and at the moment aspects of its history are unknown. However, a new trailer has just been released with a little more than we can expect.

The video begins with a look at what the Paraíso season was and then turns into something darker. The chrome that has been so present will apparently play a big part in this Fortnite event. Since we see someone stepping on it and also a huge tornado destroying everything.

Another notable aspect is that there is a kind of confrontation. Since we see some characters with their weapons ready to start shooting. Although we may not know who gets shot until we are witnessing this event live. It is also apparent that the Fracture name will have to do with a break in reality.

The final event of Chapter 3 of Fortnite will take place on December 3 at three in the afternoon, Mexico time. So you still have time to complete some missions and level up some levels to get rewards. Will they connect to witness this event live?

What awaits us for Chapter 4 of Fortnite?

At the moment, exact details are not known about what will come in Chapter 4 of Fortnite. However, a recognized leaker of this title has already given some clues. It seems that players will be able to enjoy the battle royale in a first-person mode.

Source: HypeX

There will also supposedly be skateboards scattered around the island. As if that were not enough, the guest characters of the next seasons could be the Ninja Turtles or the Transformers. Although it should be noted that for now all these statements are nothing more than rumors. Perhaps we will have answers next December 4, when the next chapter is supposed to begin.

