Peter Griffin arrived in Fortnite . This nice guy confirms it movie in which our guy asks Meowscles how to get back into shape, getting an expired medicine that works miracles as an answer.

Video

In the video we can see Peter rejecting the advice of Meowscles who suggests he do some exercises to prepare for the game. Then the ultra-pumped cat extracts a strange medicine that expired in 2021, which the man gulps down in a few moments, obtaining an enviable physique.

In the final part of the short video we can see Peter Griffin inside Fortnite, attached to a helicopter.

Naturally, the video is a way to remind us that The Family Guy set is available in the first season of Chapter 5 of Fortnite, called Underground, by purchasing the The Big Bang Battle Pass.

The addition of Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in Fortnite, two characters who have a lot in common (such as belonging to the human race), had been confirmed in recent days.

We’ll see if the good Peter will help renew the success of Fortnite, which recently exceeded 100 million players.