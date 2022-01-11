With the patch 19.01, Fortnite welcomes tornado and lightning, one of the most anticipated news from Chapter 3 of Epic Games’ battle royale.

These new weather effects have a significant impact on gameplay and add a pinch of spice to Fortnite matches. As Epic Games suggests on the official website, tornadoes and lightning are not only synonymous with danger and destruction, but they can be exploited to your advantage.

“Get overwhelmed and activate a whirlwind escape strategy! You will whirl around until you decide to glide to safety or, if you stay too long in the coils of the tornado, until it spits you back into the fray. And don’t worry, in this case it won’t. you will suffer no fall damage “, reads the official website.

Lightning bolts on the other hand deal minor damage to players and set fire to the surrounding area, but the energy of the discharge temporarily increases movement speed. The chances of being struck by lightning are also increased by diving into the water or reaching an elevated position under a black cloud.

On the occasion of the arrival of these new climatic phenomena, the Whirlwind Week, with the chances of encountering a tornado on the Fortnite island that will be very high. Finally, with patch 19.01 the Rocket Pistol was (re) introduced which allows you to start fires.

Staying on the subject, according to an indiscretion, the Ninja Turtles are about to arrive on the island of Fortnite.