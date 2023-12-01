













Fortnite: Part of the Chapter 5 battle pass that includes Solid Snake is leaked









On December 2, the Fortnite OG campaign will end and will enter Chapter 5, which already has a name and surname after An image that appeared as a promotion on an Xbox was leaked.

The picture of Fortnite shows us the characters that will belong to the battle pass are Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Peter Greffin from Family Guyin addition to those that belong to the Battle Royale universe of Epic Games.

One of the additional details coming out of the Battle Pass is that the name of the first season of Chapter 5 will be Underground. We could imagine a thousand things that are related to the name, but nothing specific has been said.

Source: YouTube

We’ll see what happens when this season ends, which many fans are enjoying because it brought back many elements from the early years of Fortnite and broke player records at the same time.