With the arrival of the v28.00 Fortnite update and in view of the imminent launch of LEGO FortniteEpic Games has revealed that over 1,200 of the costumes released so far for the battle royale have received one “LEGO style”or a variant of the skin based on the bricks of the Danish company, which will be completely free for those who already own them.

The news comes from the official Fortnite website, where Epic Games explains that the aforementioned styles can be used in all future LEGO experiences, including the already announced LEGO Fornite arriving on December 7th, which for those who don’t know will be a complete game and supported over the time it will be possible to access within Fortnite.