With the arrival of the v28.00 Fortnite update and in view of the imminent launch of LEGO FortniteEpic Games has revealed that over 1,200 of the costumes released so far for the battle royale have received one “LEGO style”or a variant of the skin based on the bricks of the Danish company, which will be completely free for those who already own them.
The news comes from the official Fortnite website, where Epic Games explains that the aforementioned styles can be used in all future LEGO experiences, including the already announced LEGO Fornite arriving on December 7th, which for those who don’t know will be a complete game and supported over the time it will be possible to access within Fortnite.
And it’s just the beginning
On the same page it is confirmed that the styles will be available automatically without additional costs and the same goes for some emotes present in the game which will be adapted in LEGO style. To check which costumes have already obtained a LEGO style, players simply need to consult the details of their skins through the store or their locker.
For now, LEGO variants have been added for over 1,200 costumes, with Epic Games promising that this number is destined to increase over time, probably with the aim of having a LEGO style for every single costume already published or that will be published in the future for Fortnite.
