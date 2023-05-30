The 7 June will hit theaters Transformers – The Awakeningthe new film in the iconic autobot saga that will bring back the famous feature film series directed by Michael Bay. With the reappearance of such an important franchise, it was impossible that the crossover giant Fortnite did not find a way to take advantage of the situation and the rumors about the next addition of Optimus Prime in the battle royale they are starting to get stronger and stronger.

The most detailed information came from the account Reddit of a certain Ambushments which, through links of Imgur, shows us what could be the first images of the third chapter of the fourth season of Fortnite. In addition to the above Optimus Prime skins it seems that the novelties of this chapter are actually many. In fact, we see several from the leaks new biomes; a tropical junglea desertand a volcano in which it seems that we will be able to ride gods velociraptors with stamina.

It goes without saying that none of the above is currently considered certain but the wait to find out is actually quite short; the current chapter of the famous battle royale of Epic Games will finish next June 9th and in just over a week we will therefore find out what the new one will contain. Whether these leaks are true or not, surely chapter 3 of season 4 of Fortnite will make the game world even wider and full of new elements to discover.