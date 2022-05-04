The Omega Knight pack is included with the Level Up Quest Pack, which will allow us to update his appearance every week.

In the middle of Star Wars Day, Fortnite has not missed the celebration of the beloved galactic saga with the gathering of its characters, accompanied by events and cosmetics for a limited time, however, there is a skin that has kept battle royale players anxious since that leaked: Omega Knight, the return of one of the most famous aspects of Chapter 1this time, as a mighty knight.

The Omega Knight package has an improvement for the appearance that we can develop through a total of 21 challenges, achieving new variants of the skin as we go collecting tokens higher level. If you want to know where to find the top tier tokens for Omega Knight, the YouTuber Jolan He has shared a practical video on his channel that will help you to get together with everyone.

you will have to collect the tokens throughout the island for four weeks to fully develop the look of the skin, managing to look even more spectacular in its final version, with most of the set of weapons and armor covered in a bright golden color. Each token will add a level to your battle pass and your season level.

As our colleagues from MGGOmega Knight’s missions appeared by mistake in the game’s missions menu, although these would only be available to those who purchase the game. Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack. Although at the time we write this news the skin is not yet in the store, its launch is expected imminently. If you like Fornite skins and fighting classics, don’t miss the last two skins in collaboration with the popular fighting: Blanka and Sakura.

More about: Fortnite, Omega Knight and Battle Royale.