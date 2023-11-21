“This event marks a A new start for Fortnite”, wrote Epic Games in this regard, underlining the importance of The Big Bang, which as we reported in the last few hours seems to be the largest event ever organized within Fortnite.

To be precise, the Big Bang will take place on December 2, 2023 at 8:00 pm Italian, and will mark the conclusion of Season 4 currently underway, characterized by the map of the first chapter.

Epic Games has confirmed that Season 4 of Fortnite will end with the titled event The Big Bang and that it will be a high caliber show, with a official date set for December 2, 2023.

A memorable event in Fortnite

There is no precise information beyond the fact that it will be an “unforgettable event”, that “all things will evolve compared to how we are used to knowing them” and that it will host a “memorable revelation towards the end”, so it seems to be something to follow carefully.

Shortly before the start of the event, players will be able to find The Big Bang tile in the Discover section of Fortnite, up to 30 minutes before the start. This will allow you to jump right in and wait for the special event to start.

The Big Bang also supports groups of 4 players and will be available on all platforms on which Fortnite is present. To prepare for the launch, the game will be put on offline in the earlier hours and online experiences will not be available until after launch.

As we reported from previous leaks, it seems that the presence of is expected in some way during the event Eminem.